It’s wrong to reply with ‘seen’ after receiving financial help - Kanayo O Kanayo

Pulse Nigeria

He described this behaviour as not only disrespectful but reflective of an entitled mindset that undermines communal values.

He wrote: “Hello, my friends, I have one question. Why are people very ungrateful? You do somebody a favour by sending him or her money and the person receives it and sends you a text saying ‘seen’. Seen? Come on! Do you think it’s your right? That’s an inheritance mentality; people are like this and it doesn’t show that you are grateful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The thespian urged people to embrace a culture of gratitude and respect, suggesting that failing to express appreciation risks eroding the spirit of communal living.

“Look, gratitude unspoken is ingratitude spoken. It’s not your right, so learn to be grateful for whatever someone does for you. That way, the person will be encouraged to do more. Stop being selfish; be grateful because nobody owes you anything. Have a beautiful week ahead,” he said on Instagram.

The veteran also revealed his ambition to remain active in the film industry until he reaches the age of 90.

ADVERTISEMENT