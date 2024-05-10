Giving your first salary to your pastor is a waste of time - Kanayo O Kanayo

In a new video posted to his Instagram page, the actor bestowed his blessing on his son who just received his first salary. In the presence of his guests in his home, Kanayo stated that only a father can bless his child not a pastor.

"I want to observe a culture from our ancestors which led to their success, a father's blessing," he began, pointing to his son who sat next to him.

"This is my son who just concluded a film production with us and he has earned his first salary which is ₦50,000. From your pocket give me ₦500 and kneel down for me to bless you."

He explained the importance of the practice and the essence of a father's blessing over a pastor's. Kanayo emphasised that those going to their religious leaders to receive a blessing on their first salary are "wasting their time."