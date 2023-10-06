ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I've already shared my properties among my 22 children and wives - Kennedy Agyapong

Selorm Tali

Kennedy Agyapong once again confirmed that he has 22 children with 12 women.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

The Asin Central MP who shares 2 children with Hon Adwoa Safo has disclosed that he has already shared his properties among his children so that there wouldn't be any conflict over his assets when he is no more.

Recommended articles

During an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, the NPP flagbearer aspirant detailed that he made such a decision to avoid circumstances where one party could seize all his properties and bully the others when he is dead and gone.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

I have five wives, so long as you have a child with them, you are indebted to them. And every one of them has a home. Every child of my wives has a house because if you don’t do that, one day if you die, one woman can collect everything and leave other kids,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quizzed why he did not opt for trust funds for his kids instead, the affluent Ghanaian politician said “I don’t believe in trust funds. I dish out everyone’s properties to them while I am alive. I don’t want them fighting when I am dead. In that case, no one can bully others for theirs.

However, according to Kennedy Agyapong, he has one enviable property that he believes his family will fight over. “The property I know they will fight over is in my name. that is what I eat from. You think I am not smart?” he said.

Commenting on how his partners relate with each other, he said “they are not friends but one of them is very tolerant, she allows the others to bring over their children. You know, you have to give them that space, you don’t have to disrespect anybody".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

Sarkodie and Black Sherif

With two words Sarkodie hails Blacko for winning BET Hip Hop Award