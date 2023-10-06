I've already shared my properties among my 22 children and wives - Kennedy Agyapong

During an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, the NPP flagbearer aspirant detailed that he made such a decision to avoid circumstances where one party could seize all his properties and bully the others when he is dead and gone.

Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

“I have five wives, so long as you have a child with them, you are indebted to them. And every one of them has a home. Every child of my wives has a house because if you don’t do that, one day if you die, one woman can collect everything and leave other kids,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quizzed why he did not opt for trust funds for his kids instead, the affluent Ghanaian politician said “I don’t believe in trust funds. I dish out everyone’s properties to them while I am alive. I don’t want them fighting when I am dead. In that case, no one can bully others for theirs.”

However, according to Kennedy Agyapong, he has one enviable property that he believes his family will fight over. “The property I know they will fight over is in my name. that is what I eat from. You think I am not smart?” he said.