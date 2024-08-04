I've benefited enormously from the lookalike business – Kuami Eugene’s lookalike

“As for the lookalike thing, if I should stand anywhere and say that it brought no benefits to me, then I would be lying because it has done a lot for me,” he stated.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, he expressed gratitude to Kuami Eugene for allowing him to tap into his brand and be recognised as “Rockstar Junior.”

“I would love to extend profound gratitude to Kuami Eugene because it’s not everyone who will allow you to claim to be his lookalike and use his name like the way I did,” he stated.

Quamz claims he has been able to create an identity through this activity. Regardless of the challenges associated with keeping up appearances, he is willing to continue in the business.

“I’ve been able to create my own identity as Steve Quamz through the lookalike, and most people know me as Kuami Eugene’s lookalike, so I can’t stop doing it,” he claimed.

In recent times, the lookalike business has gained popularity, especially among fans of celebrities. This trend involves individuals who bear a striking resemblance to famous personalities and capitalise on their likeness to gain recognition and opportunities. Some notable lookalikes include those of artists like King Promise, Kidi, Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and Fameye. These lookalikes often participate in events, commercials, and social media campaigns, leveraging their resemblance to build a brand and earn a living.