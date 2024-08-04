ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I've benefited enormously from the lookalike business – Kuami Eugene’s lookalike

Pulse Staff

Steve Quamz, known as the lookalike of Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, has recounted the benefits he is reaping from the lookalike business.

I've benefited enormously from the lookalike business – Kuami Eugene’s lookalike
I've benefited enormously from the lookalike business – Kuami Eugene’s lookalike

According to him, he cannot downplay the contributions of engaging in the lookalike business.

Recommended articles

“As for the lookalike thing, if I should stand anywhere and say that it brought no benefits to me, then I would be lying because it has done a lot for me,” he stated.

“I would love to extend profound gratitude to Kuami Eugene because it’s not everyone who will allow you to claim to be his lookalike and use his name like the way I did,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quamz claims he has been able to create an identity through this activity. Regardless of the challenges associated with keeping up appearances, he is willing to continue in the business.

“I’ve been able to create my own identity as Steve Quamz through the lookalike, and most people know me as Kuami Eugene’s lookalike, so I can’t stop doing it,” he claimed.

Kuami Eugene lookalike
Kuami Eugene lookalike Kuami Eugene lookalike Pulse Ghana

In recent times, the lookalike business has gained popularity, especially among fans of celebrities. This trend involves individuals who bear a striking resemblance to famous personalities and capitalise on their likeness to gain recognition and opportunities. Some notable lookalikes include those of artists like King Promise, Kidi, Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and Fameye. These lookalikes often participate in events, commercials, and social media campaigns, leveraging their resemblance to build a brand and earn a living.

In a related incident, American singer Chris Brown recently called out a Brazilian man, Tigo Fariah, for impersonating him. Brown took to social media to express his displeasure, stating that the impersonation was “lame” and that Fariah could “never be” him.

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy declares political ambition to become Ashaiman MP by 2028

Chez Amis

Men demanded 'happy endings'—CEO of Chez Amis reveals why she shut down her spa

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa enstooled Nkosouhemaa of Breman Essiam

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)