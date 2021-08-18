‘Jail Anglican Priest the same way you jailed Akuapem Poloo’ - Socialite charges Ghanaians

The video has been condemned by many Ghanaians and his church, Anglican Church, Ghana. His church has suspended him pending investigations.

Reacting to the video, Nattyhot has said Ghanaians and especially Child Rights International should make sure the priest is dragged to jail the same way Akuapem Poloo was treated.

“You people made sure Akuapem Poloo was punished for taking a naked picture with her son – the child she birthed. Have you seen that energy you put in that Akuapem Poloo's issue and you made sure she went to jail (even if it's for one night, you set that record)? You see that organisation and the group of people who condemned her act and justice prevailed? That same squad should put the same energy into this goddamn priest,” she said in a video she posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 17.

She said Rev Larbi, who is also a legal practitioner and legal counsel for the Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region, should face legal action and that dismissal will not be tolerated.

“This priest has to face legal action. You are not just going to dismiss him, that's not going to be possible. We need that same energy because what he did was so wrong. It's the same thing as Akuapem Poloo.”

Nattyhot branded Rev Larbi as a psycho, adding that the sexual assault on the three girls could just be the tip of the iceberg.

“That guy is a psycho. If he is not a psycho, he would not do what he did to those girls. And let me tell you something. Before that man did what he did to those girls, he had been doing worse things to them. You know how timid African children are. They can't even say 'no.’ It was only one that tried to resist that asshole. But the rest were laughing, and people were jubilating. And all you people are concerned about is who took the video.”