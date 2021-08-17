Kiss-loving priest's “action will be dealt with” - Anglican church says it’s “saddened” Pulse Ghana

A video of the priest identified as Rev. Fr Baltharzar Obeng Larbi kissing the blushing and unwilling female students has angered many Ghanaians with calls for his sanctioning.

The video which emerged on social media on Monday evening shows the man of God standing on the pulpit before engaging in the widely condemned act.

He purposely removed the nose mask he was wearing to protect him against Covid-19 before kissing the blushing and unwilling students who took turns to receive whatever blessing the Reverend Father may have promised them.

Congregation members made up of both elderly and young people are seen gleefully jumping and screaming to cheer up the man of God’s kissing spree.

Meanwhile, the video has got many Ghanaians angry with the majority of them calling for the sanctioning of the reverend father.

Some people have raised concerns about the moral wrongness of the kissing of the students by the father while others also complained about the potential of it contributing to the spread of the Covid-19.

It is suspected that the Reverend Father may have been kissing females publicly in the church and it has only come to light now thanks to social media, judging from the reactions of the congregation members.