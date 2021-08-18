RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The kisses planted on the lips of three students of St. Monica College of Education by Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi have been described as ‘Holy kisses’ but they appear to have caused irreparable damage to one of the ladies.

Ghanaians want Reverend Father punished for kissing St Monica's college students (video)
Ghanaians want Reverend Father punished for kissing St Monica's college students (video)

Reports emerging now suggest that the third lady who appeared reluctant to kiss the priest in the controversial video was a virgin but now feels devirginized by the man of God after the forcible kiss.

Recommended articles

The priest who until the incident that has attracted widespread condemnation was reportedly the chaplain, lawyer, and bursar for the school has been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

However, one of the students who are currently undergoing counseling has been left traumatised.

Accra-based Starr FM reported an informant as saying that the third student felt livid and unclean after the Priest kissed her because she felt like her virginity has been broken by the unholy act.

READ ALSO: “Some get pregnant for the men & don’t even get the job” – Lady laments sex for job in Ghana

According to the informant, the lady explained that the reason why she initially turned her cheeks to the suspended priest to kiss but was compelled to lock lips with him was due to her virginity.

“The third girl the father kissed is a virgin and that’s why she gave her cheek to the father to kiss but he forced and kissed her lips. Afterward the incident, she said the father had broken her virginity,” Starr FM wrote on its Twitter page.

He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father
He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, it is reported that Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, kissed the three Bible readers as a sign of appreciation for their hard work since level 100.

Who is an Influencer? Pulse Influencer Awards

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

"I was rich" - Man explains why he angrily stopped drinking water 20 years ago & became Rasta (video)

Man explains why he stopped drinking water 20 years ago out of anger & became Rasta (video)

A Plus consoles Serwaa Amihere; gives hint about who is behind the snapchat allegations

A Plus and Serwaa Amihere