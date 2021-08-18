He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father

The priest who until the incident that has attracted widespread condemnation was reportedly the chaplain, lawyer, and bursar for the school has been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

However, one of the students who are currently undergoing counseling has been left traumatised.

Accra-based Starr FM reported an informant as saying that the third student felt livid and unclean after the Priest kissed her because she felt like her virginity has been broken by the unholy act.

According to the informant, the lady explained that the reason why she initially turned her cheeks to the suspended priest to kiss but was compelled to lock lips with him was due to her virginity.

“The third girl the father kissed is a virgin and that’s why she gave her cheek to the father to kiss but he forced and kissed her lips. Afterward the incident, she said the father had broken her virginity,” Starr FM wrote on its Twitter page.

