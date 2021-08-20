RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Witches kill breadwinners & leave drunkards & lotto stakers to live long - Eastwood Anaba laments

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah
“A girlfriend who doesn’t take money is a witch; she will kill you after one month” - Eastwood Anaba
“A girlfriend who doesn’t take money is a witch; she will kill you after one month” - Eastwood Anaba

A report sighted on Ghanawe.com said Reverend Eastwood Anaba made the remark during one of his sermons.

Recommended articles

“The witches will kill the breadwinner and the drunkards will be walking about,” he said according to the news website’s report attributed t dreamzfmonline.com.

According to the senior man of God, affluent family members die early upon the slightest incident or sickness but the ones who by their actions bring shame to their families live longer on earth to continue soiling the families reputation.

READ ALSO: Man seeks support for BECE candidate who's been studying under streetlight for 2 years

“And how drunkards can live long? Drunkards and lotto stakers, they will collapse and will be taken to the hospital, they will come back. They go into a coma for 10 weeks and return. The good man in the family, when he goes down once, he doesn’t get up again.”

Eastwood Anaba went on to pray for protection and long life for all breadwinners of families to continue to do good to their dependants.

Shemima and Ali of DATE RUSH fame have broken up

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized that we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

"I was rich" - Man explains why he angrily stopped drinking water 20 years ago & became Rasta (video)

Man explains why he stopped drinking water 20 years ago out of anger & became Rasta (video)

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire (video)

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire

He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father

Ghanaians want Reverend Father punished for kissing St Monica's college students (video)