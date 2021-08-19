Man seeks support for BECE candidate who's been studying under streetlight for 2 years

One Michael Owusu, identified as the business judicial chairperson for CoHSS-KNUST who posted the lady’s plight on his Twitter page and claimed to have been seeing her almost every night for the past two years.

“There is this young girl who has been learning under street lights for close to two years because she has no access to electricity in their house. I learnt she’s about to write BECE. I just observe how serious she is with her studies each time I pass by,” Michael Owusu posted on Twitter to caption a photo of the girl studying under a streetlight believed to be near her house.

The girl who is said to live at Kumasi, Dompase-Aprabo has shown consistent commitment to getting educated and having a better future despite all the challenges.

Her show of seriousness has won the admiration of some Ghanaians on Twitter who have expressed the desire to contribute to alleviating her plight.

Michael Owusu then returned to his earlier post to thank those who have expressed interest in helping the needy student. He also tagged media houses and other corporate organisations known for championing such causes.

“God bless everyone for the massive support. These are the young ladies that need scholarships!

“THANK YOU ALL FOR THE SUPPORT!