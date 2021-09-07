RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“I’m proud my soul is happy” – Ex-Communications Minister becomes food delivery man (video)

A former Afghan Minister of Communications has become a food delivery man, saying he could have been corrupt and stolen the country’s resources for his parochial interest but his soul is happier with the latest job.

Sayed Sadat served the troubled Central Asian country in the above-mentioned capacity for two years before leaving for Germany.

As in the nature of most politicians, one would have thought that he would have made a lot of money to depend on after leaving office, but the opposite rather was the case.

According to him, he chose to be different and serve his country selflessly in utmost honesty in order to have nothing to feel guilty for after exiting the office.

According to DW, Sayed Sadat moved from Afghanistan to Germany in 2020, ostensibly to seek greener pastures, and has decided to put his ego aside and be a food delivery man. He does it unapologetically because according to him, he sees it as still serving the people just like he did with the ministerial job.

He holds a degree in IT and communications but cannot secure a job in Germany because he doesn’t speak German.

He is now taking German classes every morning before starting the delivery work to enhance his chances of getting better employment.

While speaking in an interview with DW, Sayed Sadat said if other politicians could emulate his selflessness, the world would be a better place.

He urged the international community to assist his home country Afghanistan to develop by recognizing the Taliban, negotiating with them, and reaching mutually beneficial diplomatic agreements with the country.

