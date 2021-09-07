RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

PornHub has ranked Ghana the second highest patron of its pornographic content in the whole world.

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list
Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Interestingly, although Ghana boasts of cooking better jollof rice than Nigeria, the latter has taken the top position on the list as the highest porn-watching country in the world.

Recommended articles

The world's leading pornographic company has released a list of viewers and subscribers from the Top 25 countries across the globe that patronize their products, according to a report sighted on Peacefmonline.com.

Despite Ghana being a religious country with Christians constituting about 71% of the population while Muslims make up about 17%, PornHub says the citizens are the second-highest lovers of its pornographic movies, pictures, and skits.

Kenya took the third position on the list as another porn-loving African country, representing the eastern part of the continent ‘proudly’.

READ ALSO: “I asked this guy out for lunch & he came with a friend; see my total bill – Lady cries

What’s equally interesting is the fact that North African countries - Egypt and Morocco where about 90 percent of their citizens are Muslims came fourth and fifth respectively to complete the Top Five.

Ironically, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and others that are tagged as care-free and ‘immoral’ are rather trailing ‘moral’ African countries in the list that has been circulating online.

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list
Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list Pulse Ghana
Amerado vs Obibini Beef: How it started, all you need to know & who is winning.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"This is KLM, not Ekiti" - Nigerian ‘next governor’ sacked from airplane for refusing to wear mask

"This is KLM, not Ekiti" - Nigerian ‘next governor’ sacked from airplane for refusing to wear mask

Mum has slept with almost all men in our area; "I don’t know who to report her to" – 19-year-old man

Almost every man in our area has slept with my mum; “I don’t know what to do” – 19-year-old man

Taliban militants storm TV studio, surround presenter with guns while he reads news (video)

Armed Taliban militants storm TV studio, surround presenter with guns while he reads news

People used to urinate on me knowing I couldn’t defend myself - Man with disability (video)

People used to urinate on me knowing I couldn’t defend myself - Young man with disability (video)