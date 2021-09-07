Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

The world's leading pornographic company has released a list of viewers and subscribers from the Top 25 countries across the globe that patronize their products, according to a report sighted on Peacefmonline.com.

Despite Ghana being a religious country with Christians constituting about 71% of the population while Muslims make up about 17%, PornHub says the citizens are the second-highest lovers of its pornographic movies, pictures, and skits.

Kenya took the third position on the list as another porn-loving African country, representing the eastern part of the continent ‘proudly’.

What’s equally interesting is the fact that North African countries - Egypt and Morocco where about 90 percent of their citizens are Muslims came fourth and fifth respectively to complete the Top Five.

Ironically, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and others that are tagged as care-free and ‘immoral’ are rather trailing ‘moral’ African countries in the list that has been circulating online.