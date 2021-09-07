RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“I can’t even concentrate and learn” – WASSCE candidate flogged by headmaster cries

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Ghanaians have been expressing angry reactions to an assault meted out to a female student of Jachie Pramso SHS (JAPASS) which has left her severely bruised.

The final year student identified as 19-year-old Mary who is sitting for the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) said she has not been herself since the brutal lashing.

She told the host of Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, September 7 that she did not see any justification for the headmaster’s action.

“Last week Thursday, we were in class and our headmaster was about to punish my colleague for dressing inappropriately so I gave him my jacket to cover up his indecent dressing then the headmaster asked me to go to his office and wait for him.

“He later came to the office and beat me mercilessly.

“Now I can’t even concentrate and learn because I’ve been traumatized I have not been able to go to campus since the incident happened and I’m scared it might affect me,” she told Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.

The action by the headmaster simply identified as Mr. Donkor has sparked numerous reactions after a video of the student’s sore back hit social media.

Ashanti Regional Coordinator for Girl Child Education of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Hannah Amponsah has urged Mary to lodge a complaint with the District Education office for appropriate actions to be taken against the headmaster.

