She told the host of Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, September 7 that she did not see any justification for the headmaster’s action.

"I can't even concentrate and learn" – WASSCE candidate flogged by headmaster cries

“Last week Thursday, we were in class and our headmaster was about to punish my colleague for dressing inappropriately so I gave him my jacket to cover up his indecent dressing then the headmaster asked me to go to his office and wait for him.

“He later came to the office and beat me mercilessly.

“Now I can’t even concentrate and learn because I’ve been traumatized I have not been able to go to campus since the incident happened and I’m scared it might affect me,” she told Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.

The action by the headmaster simply identified as Mr. Donkor has sparked numerous reactions after a video of the student’s sore back hit social media.