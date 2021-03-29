RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jay Bahd, Shatta Wale, D-Black, 2 others whose sex tapes got leaked

Kumerican star Jay Bahd becomes the latest Ghanaian celebrity whose sex tape is accessible on the internet for free.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The “Condemn” hitmaker is in hot soup for leaking his own sex tape on social media and showing zero regrets or remorse.

On Monday, March 29, the rapper posted a video of himself receiving a blow job from a ‘slay queen’.

And after Twitter slammed him for the disgusting video, he fired back saying he only has 'sex to release stress’. “I only sex to release stress,” he tweeted.

Jay Bahd isn’t the only Ghanaian celebrity whose sex tape has been leaked – either by himself or someone – on the internet.

He is, so far, the 5th celebrity whose sextape is accessible on the internet for all.

See below the five Ghana celebrities whose sex tapes got leaked.

Toosweet Annan

Actor Toosweet Annan gives Sista Afia hot kiss in "Are You Ready" music video
Actor Toosweet Annan gives Sista Afia hot kiss in "Are You Ready" music video Photo: ece-auto-gen

In 2016, a video of the “Black Men Rock” actor masturbating got leaked by Lilian Efya – a US-based lady who claimed to have had a one-year amorous affair with the actor and got duped to the tune of $13,000 by him. A year later, Toosweet Annan came out to defend masturbation, saying “there is nothing wrong with masturbating”, but denied his video. According to him, the video was doctored to tarnish his image.

Lord Paper

Lord Paper
Lord Paper Photo: ece-auto-gen

The “Asabone” hitmaker went from a regular amateur sex tape to professional porn as the official music video for his debut single “Awurama” released in 2017. He admitted in an interview that the sex scene was real and that he paid the video vixen to have ‘real sex’ with her in the music video. The backlash he received from the video was so severe that it nearly cost him his career but he bounced back. The video was pulled down from YouTube and other social media platforms.

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu
Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu Photo: Pulse Ghana

The controversial dancehall star, in 2018, 'accidentally' leaked his own video receiving head on his Snapchat and later blamed it on his former signee, Natty Lee. In the said video, Shatta Wale was with two other friends receiving ahead from a lady. Explaining how the video got leaked, the singer said they were shooting “Thunder Fire” music video when his phone went off. He said he took one of his boys, Natty Lee’s phone and logged into Snapchat with his account but Natty mistakenly shared the video.

D-Black

D Black Sextape leaks
D Black Sextape leaks D Black Sextape leaks Photo: Pulse Ghana

The Black Avenue Muzik label boss made the word ‘Sushi’ more popular last year when a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend went viral. When D-Black was accused of a potential publicity stunt to promote a song he had just released, he responded saying the suggestion that the sex video could have been leaked intentionally to hype his new song was false.

Jay Bahd

Jay Bahd leaks his BJ
Jay Bahd leaks his BJ Photo: Pulse Ghana

The young Kumerican rapper is the latest on the radar after he personally shared a video receiving a blow job and said he has sex to release stress. The internet hasn’t had mercy on him since he leaked the tape. He has been lambasted for all the wrong reasons.

