Jay Bahd, Shatta Wale, D-Black, 2 others whose sex tapes got leaked

The “Asabone” hitmaker went from a regular amateur sex tape to professional porn as the official music video for his debut single “Awurama” released in 2017. He admitted in an interview that the sex scene was real and that he paid the video vixen to have ‘real sex’ with her in the music video. The backlash he received from the video was so severe that it nearly cost him his career but he bounced back. The video was pulled down from YouTube and other social media platforms.