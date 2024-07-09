ADVERTISEMENT
John Mahama makes 22 promises to Ghana Creative Arts industry

Selorm Tali

John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has outlined an ambitious set of policies to revitalise Ghana's creative economy if he wins the 2024 election.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, during a media engagement at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday, 7 July,
Speaking at a policy dialogue with stakeholders from the creative arts industry at a hotel in Accra on Friday, 7 June 2024, Mahama highlighted the sector's potential to create millions of jobs and elevate Ghanaian talent.

Mahama noted the disparity between the success of creatives in other parts of the world and their counterparts in Ghana, emphasising the need for strategic support to unlock the industry's full potential.

Prof Nana Opoku Agyemang and John D Mahama
Prof Nana Opoku Agyemang and John D Mahama Pulse Ghana

"The creative arts is a very important industry and has the potential to create millions of jobs. All our young people who are sitting at home, many of them are talented but there are no opportunities for them to show their talents. So if we are able to put the creative industry on a sound footing, it will create opportunities for many of our young people," he stated.

Here are the key policies Mahama intends to implement for the creative economy:

  1. Budgetary Allocation for Creative Arts: Ensure dedicated funding to support the industry.
  2. Golden Age of Culture, Arts, and Tourism: Launch an overarching policy with initiatives like the BlackStar Experience to promote job creation and African cultural pride.
  3. Renovate Centres of Arts and Culture: Upgrade facilities in various regions to support local talent.
  4. Streamline Copyright Modalities and IP Laws: Protect intellectual property and ensure fair use.
  5. Film Festivals: Host events to showcase Ghanaian films.
  6. Arts Exhibitions, Music Shows, and Fashion Programmes: Organise diverse events to promote creative work.
  7. Support for Drama and Theatre Arts: Provide resources for playwrights and theatre productions.
  8. International Trade Fair Participation: Enable creatives to showcase their work globally.
  9. Establish a Film Village: Provide low-cost equipment and facilities for filmmakers.
  10. Rehabilitate the National Theatre in Accra and Build Another in Kumasi: Enhance infrastructure for performing arts.
  11. Special Event Channel for Creative Arts on DTT: Create a pay-per-view platform to generate revenue.
  12. Special Rates for Performances at Government Venues: Make venues more accessible for artists.
  13. Incorporate Music and Arts into the Curriculum: Train teachers and integrate arts education in schools.
  14. Tax Breaks for Artists with TINs: Provide financial incentives for registered creatives.
  15. Fund for Ageing Artistes: Support veteran artists in need.
  16. Revive the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC): Celebrate Ghanaian culture and heritage.
  17. Develop Tourist Sites with the Private Sector: Boost tourism through improved attractions.
  18. Revive the Marine Drive Project: Enhance coastal development for tourism.
  19. Provide Amusement Parks: Create recreational spaces for families and tourists.
  20. Review the Tourism Fund: Ensure it benefits all stakeholders in the tourism value chain.
  21. Build a New City on the Banks of the Volta Region: Develop facilities to stimulate arts activities and tourism.
  22. Annual Stakeholders Dialogue: Foster ongoing communication with the creative community.

Mahama's comprehensive plan aims to create a thriving environment for Ghanaian creatives, fostering innovation, job creation, and cultural pride.

As the 2024 elections draw closer, are these promises enough to secure your vote? Please share your thoughts with us in our comment section.

Selorm Tali

