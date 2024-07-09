John Mahama makes 22 promises to Ghana Creative Arts industry

Mahama noted the disparity between the success of creatives in other parts of the world and their counterparts in Ghana, emphasising the need for strategic support to unlock the industry's full potential.

"The creative arts is a very important industry and has the potential to create millions of jobs. All our young people who are sitting at home, many of them are talented but there are no opportunities for them to show their talents. So if we are able to put the creative industry on a sound footing, it will create opportunities for many of our young people," he stated.