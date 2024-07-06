It might have been painful for Bawumia to choose Napo - Cape Coast South MP

Ricketts-Hagan acknowledged Napo's intellectual capabilities but noted that his conduct sometimes comes across as arrogant. He suggested that this perception could be problematic and urged Napo to be more mindful of his communication style and delivery to improve his public image.

"Napo's assertiveness could be misunderstood as arrogance, which might not bode well for his political journey," Ricketts-Hagan stated.

He emphasised the importance of refining Napo's approach to communication for his benefit and the overall success of the NPP campaign.

Despite his observations and advice, Ricketts-Hagan made it clear that he does not wish the NPP success in the 2024 elections.

He remarked, "I do agree that Dr Bawumia wouldn’t have ideally chosen Napo as his running mate. That is why I say, it must be a very painful decision. The justification, for me, is not what Napo brings to the table in terms of his intellectual capacity and all that but where Napo comes from, and that is the Ashanti Region. And for me, that is what makes it a painful choice for Dr Bawumia to choose a guy who will probably bring something to the table, but his hands were tied because the Ashanti Region could become a problem for the NPP."

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has endorsed the ticket of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, expressing his unwavering confidence in their ability to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Speaking to journalists after the confirmation, President Akufo-Addo said, “National Council has endorsed the nomination of Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh to be the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.“The NPP has an excellent ticket and we’re going to win with this ticket on 7th December 2024, that’s the news. The feeling is good, they make a very good pair, and they are going to win.”