Bawumia and NAPO’s ticket will win the 2024 elections for NPP – Akufo-Addo

“The NPP has an excellent ticket and we’re going to win with this ticket on 7th December 2024, that’s the news. The feeling is good, they make a very good pair, and they are going to win.”

On Thursday, July 4, the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially endorsed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, affectionately known as Napo, as the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Following the confirmation, President Akufo-Addo expressed his enthusiasm for the ticket, praising the duo as an “excellent pairing”. He expressed his conviction that they will lead the NPP to a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, July 4, 2024, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong highlighted Dr. Opoku Prempeh's track record of achievements.

Pulse Ghana

Frimpong also pointed out that the Manhyia South Member of Parliament possesses the qualities needed to enhance the party's ticket and increase their chances of victory in the upcoming election.

He stated that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is recognised for his incorruptibility and his bold stances on issues that benefit the nation.