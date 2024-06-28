Your comments on NAPO were unnecesary - Afenyo-Markin slams Appiah-Kubi

“We should all respect party rules. You cannot go out of your way to describe your colleague in a manner that is unacceptable,” he charged.

He, therefore, urged his colleague, the Asante Akim North MP, to be measured in his language, especially in public.

“We are in this together. There is no perfect person in this world. Let us be measured in the language we use. The flagbearer has the confidence of the party, and I believe he will use the structures of the party in making his decisions,” he stated.

On Accra-based Joy FM on Thursday, 27 June 2024, Mr Appiah-Kubi launched a furious tirade against Dr Opoku Prempeh, a.k.a. NAPO.

“I wouldn't speak for the majority because we have not been consulted as a caucus to state our position. But for me, Appiah-Kubi, you can solicit my view on that. If it were up to me to choose, I wouldn't choose him (Napo). He is not my preference,” the Asante Akim North MP said.



The MP's comments have also irked a group calling itself Concerned NPP Members in the Ashanti Region, who have called for immediate action against him.

The group called on the leadership of the NPP parliamentary majority and the national leadership of the party to call him to order.

They said that, typical of the Asante Akim North MP, he showed gross disrespect not only to Napo but, worst of all, to the President, the Vice President, and the party at large.