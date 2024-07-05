My nomination as Bawumia's running mate is God's plan for my life - NAPO

After his affirmation, he released a statement saying, “I view this nomination as part of God’s plan for my life, and I am grateful for His guidance in directing my path. I pray for His ongoing guidance as I move forward. I consider this nomination a call to higher service, a call to sacrifice, and a duty to perform.”

“As I assume the role of running mate alongside my esteemed boss, Dr. Bawumia, I am committed to supporting him to prosecute a formidable 2024 campaign to break the 8-year election cycle and serve our beloved country diligently.”

Read the full statement below:

I am deeply honoured today as the chosen running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

I am humbled to be nominated by our distinguished flagbearer, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and endorsed unanimously by the National Council in accordance with the provisions of the NPP Constitution.

I am privileged and duty-bound to extend my full support to Dr. Bawumia as we work together to realise his visionary agenda of propelling Ghana to greater heights.

I view this nomination as part of God's plan for my life, and I am grateful for His guidance in directing my path. I pray for His ongoing guidance as I move forward. I consider this nomination as a call to higher service, a call to sacrifice and a duty to perform.

The NPP is enriched with numerous astute personalities; therefore, I recognise the significance of my selection and do not take it lightly. I call upon all our members to join hands as we collectively strive to achieve our ambitious goal of transforming Ghana into a prosperous nation.

I express my gratitude to the National Council, the rank-and-file of our party and our esteemed President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for their unwavering support and faith in me. I thank Mr. President again for the opportunity granted me to serve in two respected cabinet positions. I am forever grateful. I am equally grateful to my colleague Ministers of State members of Parliament for the confidence reposed in me. It has prepared me for a day like this, and I feel ready to make everyone who believes in me proud and win over the doubters.

I understand that the task ahead requires our collective effort, and I, therefore, plead with every party member to come on board as we seek the mandate of our countrymen and women once again to serve them.

As I assume the role of running mate alongside my esteemed boss, H.E. Dr Bawumia, I am committed to supporting him to prosecute a formidable 2024 campaign to break the 8-year election cycle and serve our beloved country diligently. Let us work together towards a brighter future for Ghana.

My philosophies remain service and leadership.

May God bless our Homeland, Ghana

Thank you.

DR MATTHEW OPOKU PREMPEH (MP) RUNNING MATE TO THE NPP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE