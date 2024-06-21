2024 BECE in jeopardy due to govt's GH¢95.83 million debt to WAEC

WAEC's Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, revealed that although GH¢6 million has been processed through the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS), it has not yet materialised into cash.

He expressed concerns that the exam might not proceed as planned without timely funds.

“As a result of our indebtedness, they are unwilling to supply any further materials for the next examination, which is the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates 2024,” Mr Kapi disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, Mr Kapi explained, the situation had made the conduct of its mandated examinations expensive, stressing that “we have to airfreight some of the items needed for the examinations due to late purchases” instead of ordering to receive them by sea.

ece-auto-gen

Mr Kapi said because of the delayed payments from relevant bodies for the examination logistical materials, the council had no option but to airfreight the script envelopes, which would cost about $29,000 instead of by the sea freight, which would have cost the council about $6,500.

Several suppliers have provided materials such as bond paper, answer booklets, and pencils on credit, but further supplies are at risk due to outstanding payments. The financial strain has forced WAEC to opt for costly airfreight for essential items, as sea freight is no longer feasible.

The council urgently needs script envelopes for the BECE and the upcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

ADVERTISEMENT