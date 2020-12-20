The 29-year-old social media influencer died after suffering complications from a surgery she underwent to lift her bum for the second time. A colleague influencer, Lira Mercer, tweeted “Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery. That’s wild".

Juliana who has been nicknamed Mexican Kim Kardashian is said to have died on December 7th after she travelled from her Newport Beach base in California for the body enhancement work in Colombia. The Sun reports that she went for Brazillian Butt Lift.

Family of the Instagram model who is as well known for sharing her adult content on OnlyFans, held a virtual funeral for her and it was streamed on YouTube. The ceremony happened at the Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Homes in Corona, California.

A message played during the stream on a screen reads “Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into Eternal Life on Monday, December 07, 2020. On behalf of the Family, We Thank You for Joining us. Please Keep the Family in your Prayers. God Bless You and Your Family.”

The service showed an open casket with an art of angels on either side and a photo of Cano with “Joselyn” written on the backdrop. Social media users have since been paying tribute to Joselyn with mixed reaction comments.

Commenting on her streamed funeral video on YouTube, one S.R wrote "I went to high school with Joselyn and I could tell In her Instagram pics- that she isn’t happy at all. You can tell she is never satisfied with herself. I think becoming an Instagram influencer creates a mental disorder in so many of these girls. They’re never satisfied with their appearance".

She continued that " they always stare at themselves in the mirror to find more flaws that aren’t actually flaws at all! Joselyn was super pretty in high school, a natural beauty and so many guys at school crushed on her. She was perfect the way she was! I remember her always being happy and smiling.

"She was goofy and was always laughing too. I feel like she lost that spark once she became huge on Instagram. The sad part is so many young girls look up to these influencers. They need to stay off social media and just enjoy life. It isn’t worth it. Joselyn was young, beautiful and had a daughter. May she RIP," S.R the Youtuber concluded.

Another Youtuber, Cindy Valencia, wrote "So sad but a lesson to woman to love themselves how they are. She was perfect before and after surgery but all the extra work she didn’t need. This is tragic".

Cindy continued, "I know people said she went to two drs and they rejected doing work on her so she went to some illegal one. Idk if that’s true but please love yourself. She promoted a vegan lifestyle and working out but was having surgery’s. Regardless this Instagram generation is so toxic. Rest I’m peace beautiful".

Watch Joselyn's streamed funeral in the video below.