'I didn't know it's sweet like this' - Kalybos opens up on his 6-month marriage

Dorcas Agambila

Kalybos, who tied the knot in November 2023, has revealed that he thoroughly enjoys his new marital life, even wishing he had leaped sooner.

Kalybos X Antwiwaa
Kalybos X Antwiwaa

In an interview with Felicia Osei on Onua FM, the actor gushed about the sweetness of marriage, confessing that he had no idea it could be this fulfilling until he said "I do" to the love of his life.

"I didn't know marriage could be this sweet until I married the love of my life. If you wake up to relaise somebdoy cares and thinks about you more than yourself , it feels good...if I had known it would have married three years ago," Kalybos remarked.

Kalybos and wife
Kalybos and wife Kalybos Pulse Ghana

Kalybos, who was on the show with his longtime screen partner, Ahuofe Patri, shed some light on the marriage ceremony. According to him, he kept Ahuofe Patri's role as his 'best man' a secret until the last moment, which surprised some of his groomsmen.

Kalybos explained that Prince David Osei, Bismark The Joke, and James Gardiner had thought one of them would play the role and had prepared their speeches for it.

Kalybos X Antwiwaa
Kalybos X Antwiwaa Pulse Ghana

But it was not to be, and they had to prep Ahuofe Patri to propose the toast.

On her part, Ahuofe Patri spoke about the backlash she received for playing the 'best man' role for Kalybos, who many social media users thought was in a real love relationship with her.

Watch Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri's interview below:

