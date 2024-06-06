Kanayo O. Kanayo advises Gen Zs after 'murder' of Ghanaian girl in Nigeria (VIDEO)

The alleged kidnapper, Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, was shot dead by police while attempting to escape custody during his transport to Abuja.

In a heartfelt video posted on social media, veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo expressed deep sorrow over the incident, highlighting the risks young people take by forming friendships and travelling long distances to meet people they have connected with online.

"I come to you with a heavy heart because of bad news emanating from Aba. I ask myself, can you really advise these Gen Z, this current generation, on friendship?" Kanayo questioned. He pointed out the dangers of meeting strangers from social media, referencing a previous case where a woman named Cynthia disappeared after travelling from Abuja to Lagos to meet her boyfriend.

"Now we have Celine and Afibah from Ghana, that's not a good one. I don't know what they call runs or hookup," he said, emphasizing that economic hardships cannot justify risking one's life.

Generation Z, or Gen Z, refers to individuals born between 1995 and 2010, known for their extensive use of the internet and social media.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, speaking from a paternal perspective, urged young people to critically evaluate their decisions when travelling to meet strangers. "Hard work is what it takes, whether you like it or not. Truth is bitter, and young girls must be appreciated, especially those doing small businesses to survive," he stated.

He concluded with a stern warning to those who exploit others: "To those of you preying, the law will catch up with you."

