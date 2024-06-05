Nigeria: Decomposed body of missing Girls found without head and other body parts

The victims, identified as Celine Ndudim from Nigeria and Afiba Tandoh from Ghana, vanished after visiting Andrew Amaechi, a self-proclaimed businessman they had met on Facebook. The girls were last seen at Amaechi's residence in Abia State.
Nigerian police have discovered the decomposed body of a young woman without a head, hands, or legs, believed to be one of the two girls who went missing over a month ago.
A disturbing video revealed that a curtain, identical to one found in Amaechi's house, was used to cover the body found in the bush. This curtain served as a critical piece of evidence linking Amaechi to the gruesome discovery.
The decomposed body was discovered on Monday, June 3, 2024, by a police team investigating the girls' disappearance.
Nigerian activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who has been closely following the case, confirmed the news on social media.
He noted that some parts of the body were removed, and the remaining parts were wrapped in the curtain.
Andrew Amaechi was arrested in connection with the case. However, he reportedly died during an attempted escape while being transported from Abia State to Abuja.
The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover the full details of this tragic and horrifying case.