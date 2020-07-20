The rapper had a break down when he was talking about abortion and revealed that his father wanted him aborted but his mum saved his life. Kanye went ahead to disclose that when his then-girlfriend, Kim, got pregnant, he also wanted her to abort it.

Kim Kardashian, North and Kanye West spotted at the Disneyland for the celebration of North's second birthday

"My dad wanted to abort me. My mum saved my life. There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," West said, bursting into tears and later added that, "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!"

READ ALSO: John Mahama’s son Shafik weds Algerian girlfriend in Dubai

The political rally happened at a wedding and convention venue in Charleston, South Carolina where ye showed up among a crowd wearing a bullet-proof jacket marked "security" and with 2020 shaved onto the back of his head.

Kanye West rally

This is coming after the family of the 43-year-old rapper have stated he has been experiencing a bipolar disorder lately. The family made this known not long after Kenya announced his bid to run for America's presidency.

Many doubted his words but Kanye is working towards it, he filed necessary documents to run on a party he created and named "Birthday Party", on which ticket he has held his first rally that turned out to be chaotic and emotional one.