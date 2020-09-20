However, he believes his comment is not an insult and he is explaining himself. "So I see inexperienced people sliding into my DM to insult me becos peopi called someone a “bathroom singer” Bathroom singing, singing in the bath, or singing in the shower, is a widespread phenomenon," he wrote.

Read his statement below.

It’s a term used to describe Passionate music lovers who need more training to become professional singers .. now THIS IS WHY... the bathroom creates an aurally reflective pleasing acoustic environment, making you sound better, whereas u need more training to become a Pro singer.

"The bathroom ambience is very deceptive, the room is very enclosed hence, the acoustics in the room makes u sound better, You can't ask for a better sound system than a bathroom........

Because bathroom tiles don't absorb sound, your voice bounces back and forth around the room before fading away. And because the shower is a small space, it boosts your voice and even adds a little bass and a natural reverb, making your singing sound more powerful...

So it actually makes you confident, but to professional ears, YOU NEED MORE TRAINING TO BECOME A PRO SINGER...

It is important to understand clearly the criterion we apply as judges to arrive at an ultimate unanimous decision to choose a Hitmaker!...it is frequently misapprehended..... so pls, I didn’t insult anyone (my values doesn’t even permit that ) ...it only means you need more training ...

If telling someone she needs more training an insult, then I’m sorry...BE WELL INFORMED!