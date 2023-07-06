Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

ADVERTISEMENT
Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert

Selorm Tali

Darius Jackson, the lover of American actress, Keke Palmer, has sparked controversy after he called out the mother of his child over a transparent outfit she wore to a Usher's concert.

In a video circulating on social media, Usher has been captured serenading the Nope actress who happily sang along and danced to the performance by the 'There Goes My Baby' singer.

Keke was dressed in a black transparent outfit to the concert held at Usher's Las Vegas residency.

The video eventually reached Jackson, Palmer's boyfriend and the father of her child, who commented on Twitter, seemingly shaming Palmer for the outfit. Jackson quote-tweeted the video with the caption, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

After commenting on the video, Jackson has been receiving backlash on social media from some fans calling him "insecure" and "corny," but the fitness instructor remains persistent.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," Jackson wrote in a followup tweet. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Keke Palmer is yet to publicly comment on the debate or responded to Jackson's tweets.

Jackson and Palmer have been largely private when it comes to their relationship. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in 2021, the former child star opened up about the difficulties of sharing photos of her relationship. "It became more difficult to hide," she told Hall. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy." The photos were later deleted.

Palmer revealed her pregnancy during her SNL monologue but otherwise shares few photos of her boyfriend and son. Alongside the first photo of her newborn, Palmer explained, "I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world."

