In wishing the Assin Central MP a happy birthday, a photo of him carrying the daughter of Nana Ama McBrown was shared on social media and it came with a message that says he was the first Ghanaian man the actress’ daughter met on her to Ghana after delivery.

The photo shared on Baby Maxin’s Instagram page was captioned “The first Ghanaian I met at Heathrow from Canada to Ghana”. Knowing the influence of Kennedy Agyapong coupled with her mother’s stardom, this is a photo Baby Maxin will hold on to forever.

The 42-year-old actress welcomed her first child in 2018 in Canada and kept her away from the public until she turned one last year.

See the post below that shows how the Ghanaian MP coincidentally run into her parents at Heathrow when she was being brought to Ghana by her parents.