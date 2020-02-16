Kennedy Osei who is the first son of Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, got married to 23-year-old Tracy Ameyaw, at an extravagant ceremony held in Accra. The couple after their wedding at the Faith Presbyterian Church headed to the Kempinski Hotel for their plush wedding reception.

However, whilst on heading to the venue for the part two of their nuptials, the lovers, whose proposal happened on a plane, stopped by on their way and posed in front of one of Elon Musk’s luxury electronic car, popularly known as Tesla, to take pictures.

Stunning social media users, whilst the newly married were kissing for their photos, the Tesla car in the background was flapping its wings. A video of the scene has caught attention online as it dropped the jaws of tweeps and Instagramers, who expressed their admiration to the unique scene.

Tesla at Kennedy Osei's wedding

@DimpleeDonn tweeted "They showed tf out for this wedding" and @Me_Kalysto asked "My only question is how are they charging this in Ghana?" Another tweep @efya_blackwell amazed by the wealth the short video holds, wrote "Love is sweet ooo but when money enter love is sweeter chaii" @KingCassie5 tweeted "Wow, YESU NA DA BEN" and @Geniuskojo added "Money can make a Tesla flap its wings"

Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, who also got attracted to the video, especial because of her 'Stevie Wonder' song playing in the background, shared it and wrote "Dem Dey on top ampa Congratulations🥂 #kency2020". If you are still wondering the buzz around this particular video, let’s remind you that the starting price for a Tesla is $39,900, the car’s engine runs on electric current and not fuel.

Watch the video below.