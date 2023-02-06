KiDi represents Ghana at the 65th Grammy Awards [Photos]

He complimented his look with black loafer heels which sparkled and added some spice to his entire look.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the exciting news that he was also there to witness the Academy Awards, he hinted that he did have a good time at the ceremony.

The talk of Ghanaian artists making it to the Grammys is gradually manifesting as they are now making the moves and not just sitting.

KiDi did the right move by personally going to the event without being a nominee since this will help in socializing and getting his connections right.

In videos, KiDi was captured exchanging pleasantries with his other colleagues Stonebwoy and Edem, who were also at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rocky Dawuni lost out on the Best Global Music Performance award, which was won by Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman for their collaboration 'Bayethe'.

The CEO of GUBA Awards, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng was also present at this year's Grammys.

Check out photos of the artiste:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana