ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

King Paluta in tears as he breaks down during performance in UK (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

King Paluta was brought to tears during a performance in the United Kingdom.

King Paluta weeps as he breaks down during performance in UK (VIDEO)
King Paluta weeps as he breaks down during performance in UK (VIDEO)

The Ghanaian musician, whilst performing at a show in London, broke down emotionally on stage following the unwavering support and chants from the audience. King Paluta was singing his 'Aseda' hit track, and some fans showed up on stage to spray money on him.

Recommended articles

Amid the fans' kind gestures and excitement over King Paluta's performance, he retreated from the crowd, walked close to the backstage, sat on the floor, and shed tears.

King Paluta
King Paluta King Paluta Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, some fans have been reacting to the video. "When it's your time, no man can stop it," an Instagrammer said with another adding, "When it's your time, no man can stop it, Awwww😢😢😢shine on it's your time".

The comments come from the back of the reasons that King Paluta has been singing for over a decade but is now experiencing his breakthrough. His 'Yahitte Remix', which features Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika, and Andy Dosty, was released a year ago and fetched him wide recognition.

King Paluta
King Paluta King Paluta Pulse Ghana

Six months ago, he released 'Aseda,' an instant hit that catapulted him to greater heights. A little over a month ago, he dropped 'Makoma,' which has gone viral like a pandemic.

After chalking up these successes, King Paluta has become the nation's favourite, topping music charts and winning awards that have seen him travelling across countries for shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

A reflection on his journey so far is enough to fill barrels should he decide to shed tears of joy. Check the moment in the post below and share your thoughts with us.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia promises visa-free travel, tax incentives and more for creative arts sector

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta

Ga Mashie orders Blakk Rasta to apologise over 'paralysed' comment about McDan

John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

Ghanaians misunderstood Mahama; he’s the best for the country – Bukom Banku

Gyakie

Gyakie adds her voice to the growing calls for the reduction of data prices