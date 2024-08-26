King Paluta in tears as he breaks down during performance in UK (VIDEO)

The Ghanaian musician, whilst performing at a show in London, broke down emotionally on stage following the unwavering support and chants from the audience. King Paluta was singing his 'Aseda' hit track, and some fans showed up on stage to spray money on him.
Amid the fans' kind gestures and excitement over King Paluta's performance, he retreated from the crowd, walked close to the backstage, sat on the floor, and shed tears.
After being engulfed in his emotional state, King Paluta stood up, walked to the stage again, removed his jacket, and resumed his performance with more energy. The moment was captured in a short video posted on social media.
Accordingly, some fans have been reacting to the video. "When it's your time, no man can stop it," an Instagrammer said with another adding, "When it's your time, no man can stop it, Awwww😢😢😢shine on it's your time".
The comments come from the back of the reasons that King Paluta has been singing for over a decade but is now experiencing his breakthrough. His 'Yahitte Remix', which features Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika, and Andy Dosty, was released a year ago and fetched him wide recognition.
Six months ago, he released 'Aseda,' an instant hit that catapulted him to greater heights. A little over a month ago, he dropped 'Makoma,' which has gone viral like a pandemic.
After chalking up these successes, King Paluta has become the nation's favourite, topping music charts and winning awards that have seen him travelling across countries for shows.
A reflection on his journey so far is enough to fill barrels should he decide to shed tears of joy.