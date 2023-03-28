I'd have been among the top acts if social media was popular when I started - King Paluta

Taking us through his music journey, he highlighted that, social media today has been of great importance to him as his music career is concerned. Paluta has been doing music for about two decades now.

Expounding on that point, King Paluta stated that the world has come to know and accept his craft as a result of social media because music can now travel to other parts of the world without you physically going there.

King Paluta announced his accession in a recent interview, emphasizing that if social media had been popular during his musical journey, he would have gotten more mileage than he does now.