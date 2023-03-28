However according to Paluta, he would have been miles ahead of his game if social media had been widely accepted when he began his music career.
I'd have been among the top acts if social media was popular when I started - King Paluta
King Paluta has one of the most popular songs in Ghana at the moment. His ‘Yahitte Remix’ which features Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika and Andy Dosty has raked in views and streams, drawing wider attention to the rapper's artistry.
Recommended articles
Taking us through his music journey, he highlighted that, social media today has been of great importance to him as his music career is concerned. Paluta has been doing music for about two decades now.
Expounding on that point, King Paluta stated that the world has come to know and accept his craft as a result of social media because music can now travel to other parts of the world without you physically going there.
King Paluta announced his accession in a recent interview, emphasizing that if social media had been popular during his musical journey, he would have gotten more mileage than he does now.
He once again advises everyone to make good use of their social media platforms in promoting whatever goodwill they are involved in. Check out his viral new track in the video below.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh