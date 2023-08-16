King Promise: A 'terminator' making waves in the 'promise land'

His breakthrough came in 2016 with the track "Thank God," featuring Fuse ODG, which put him on the map and set a platform for his success.

Following the success of "Thank God", King Promise continued to deliver hit after hit, solidifying his status as a rising star. Songs like "Oh Yeah," "Hey Sexy," "Selfish," and "CCTV" featuring Sarkodie and Mugeez of R2Bees further showcased his musical prowess and ability to connect with audiences.

Embracing his versatility in various genres, including Hip-hop, Afrobeats, R&B, and Highlife, King Promise continued to build his brand, satisfying the entertainment needs of his fans in Ghana and beyond.

Throughout his journey, he collaborated with some of the best musicians in the industry, earning praise and references from artists like Sarkodie.

His friendship with Sarkodie, one of Ghana's most prominent and respected musicians, has been a valuable and influential aspect of his musical journey.

Sarkodie, recognized King Promise's talent early on and took a keen interest in mentoring and guiding the young artist. Their friendship blossomed as they collaborated on several songs, which further solidified their connection and allowed King Promise to gain exposure to a wider audience.

One of their notable collaborations was on the song "Can't Let You Go," released in 2018.

With his irresistible signature crooner lyrics and danceable energy, King Promise is somewhat of a hidden gem outside of West Africa. He has over 35 million streams on his top 5 tracks on Spotify alone and claims Ghana’s most-streamed album of all time with his 2019 album ‘As Promised’, which saw him share tracks with the likes of RAYE and Wizkid.

King Promise's debut album "As Promised" in 2019 solidified his position as an Afrobeats icon, with over 100 million streams, then making it the most streamed album in Ghanaian music on Spotify with 60 million streams. His 2021 single "Slow Down" even entered the Billboard charts at the 14th position.

Despite previous disappointments at award ceremonies like the VGMA, King Promise remained undeterred, continuously impressing music lovers worldwide.

The year 2023 has proven to be King Promise's best year yet. He finally broke his dry spell at the VGMA, securing two major awards and released the biggest Ghanaian song of the year "Terminator" with everyone taking part in the "Terminator challenge."

While we can attribute Promise's rise to fame to a combination of factors, including his talent, hard work, dedication, and the quality of his music, one can say making connections and networking with the right people contributed their quota.

King Promise's friendship with Mr Eazi and Wizkid has been an essential aspect of his musical journey, contributing to his growth and success in the music industry. These friendships have not only provided him with valuable opportunities but have also served as a source of inspiration and support.

In 2017, King Promise collaborated with Mr Eazi on the song "Oh Yeah" (Remix), which further boosted his visibility and popularity across West Africa.

On the other hand, his friendship with Nigerian superstar Wizkid, a globally recognized artist, has been instrumental in introducing King Promise to a wider international audience. Wizkid's support and endorsement have been crucial in helping King Promise gain recognition beyond the borders of Ghana.

In 2018, King Promise joined Wizkid as an opening act on his "Made In Lagos" tour, providing him with a platform to perform in front of diverse audiences across various countries. This exposure on the international stage further solidified his status as an artist with global appeal and potential.

In 2013, King promise made yet another appearance at Wizkid's 'More Love Less Ego' concert at Tottenham Hotspur's Stadium in London.

As the only Ghanaian artist on the stage, he received a rapturous reception from the crowd. King Promise's electrifying performance showcased his talent and ability to connect with the audience on a personal level.

This historic moment not only solidified his friendship with Wizkid but also demonstrated the immense talent that Ghanaian musicians possess. King Promise's success at the concert helped put Ghana on the map as a hotbed of African talent.

With his unstoppable rise to stardom and countless achievements, King Promise continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. His dedication to his craft and passion for his fans have earned him admiration and accolades. As he continues to conquer the world stage, King Promise's star shines brighter than ever, inspiring a new generation of musicians in Ghana and beyond.

