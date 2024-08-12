King Promise pulls up in a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck at album launch party

King Promise’s entrance was nothing short of spectacular as he emerged from the sleek, electric vehicle, dressed to impress.

King Promise Pulse Ghana

The Tesla Cybertruck, with its cutting-edge design and advanced technology, was the perfect match for King Promise’s innovative and forward-thinking approach to music.

The “True To Self” album launch party was a resounding success, with King Promise delivering an electrifying performance that left the crowd in awe.

The album itself is a testament to King Promise’s artistic growth and dedication to his craft, featuring a range of genres and styles that showcase his versatility and talent.

By making a bold statement with his 2024 Tesla Cybertruck entrance, King Promise proved that he’s not only a trailblazer in music but also a trendsetter in style and innovation.

King Promise, a beacon of talent in the Ghanaian music scene, has swiftly risen to prominence with his soulful melodies, distinctive style, and charismatic presence.

Born Gregory Bortey Newman, King Promise has endeared himself to fans across Ghana and beyond.

His breakthrough came in 2016 with the track "Thank God," featuring Fuse ODG, which put him on the map and set a platform for his success.