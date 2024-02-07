KK Fosu declares support for Cheddar's The New Force

In a bold statement, KK Fosu expressed his allegiance to the New Force Movement, removing his sunglasses to emphasize his sincerity. He asserted, "I am a New Force Movement member. I want my face to show while saying this clearly."

The 'Sudwe' hitmaker emphasized the ideological distinction between the New Force Movement and the two major political parties, the NPP and NDC. According to KK Fosu, members of the New Force Movement are "freedom fighters," whereas those in the traditional political parties are driven by personal interests rather than the welfare of the nation.

Addressing the inspiration behind his song, KK Fosu explained that it serves as a rebuttal to individuals attempting to undermine the New Force Movement, particularly its leader, Cheddar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated, "I am sending fire to any negativity against him, us, or anybody who is our enemy." Regarding the incident at the Black Stars Square, KK Fosu speculated that Cheddar may have been perceived as a threat by authorities, who feared he would outshine them given the opportunity.