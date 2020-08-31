Amidst the conversation surrounding who truly deserved the award, the Ghanaian singer who was also nominated for the category said "I know I’m the Artiste of the Year. It was just on the plaque [for Kuami Eugene] but I knew it’s mine”.

TheTakoradi based artiste, though going him with three awards for Best Songwriter of The Year, Most Popular Song of The Year, and Highlife Song of The Year said he deserved the ultimate as well.

Speaking on Luv FM’s 'Oseikrom Top Ten Chart' show to DJ Reuben, Kofi Kinaata when asked about his expectations before the awards show, replied: “I wanted everything". However, he added that he wouldn’t say he was disappointed, emphasizing that “It could have been me too.”

He continued that “Looking at the year under review, it was Kofi Kinaata. I know my songs are the best,” he added. Taking solace from words from his fans, he said that “Majority of Ghanaians will say is Kofi Kinaata but aside the judges, anything can happen".