Meet 'the original Rockstar' as Kuami Eugene shows off real dad on Father's Day

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene has reminded us that an apple doesn't fall far from its tree as he showed off his rockstar dad.

Kuami Eugene's father
Kuami Eugene's father Kuami Eugene's father Pulse Ghana

The 'Rockster' singer is celebrating father's day posted a photo of his biological father, who was also in the music business as a lead singer to a band. "Happy Father’s Day To The Legend Mr Alex Marfo. I get why you didn’t want me to do music," Eugene wrote.

According to the reigning VGMA artiste of the year, his father didn't want him to do music "because you didn’t make it in that area, there was a need to protect me from going to that area too".

The 'Wish Me Well' has acknowledged that he has been lucky to make it through music but he would still give credit to his father because he has learned from him.

"Buh thank God learning from you helped me correct all the mistakes you made. Live long Daddy, for all I have and will ever achieve, is for both of Us. The Original RockStar," he wrote to a photo that shows his father, Mr Marfo, holding a mic and leading a band.

Kuami Eugene's father, Mr Marfo
Kuami Eugene's father, Mr Marfo Kuami Eugene's father, Mr Marfo Pulse Ghana

Before this post, Kuami Eugene has been dragged by trolls, some radio presenters and even Guru, after an unknown man showed up that he is the biological father of the musician. Eugene, however, denied affiliation to the man.

According to Eugene, he has noticed that it is becoming a trend for people like that to show up with such stories for attention.

During an interview, he said can recollect other men showing up too, claiming he is their son - a comment that was misconstrued by some people to say that Eugene has insulted his mother because his statement means he may have had affair with a lot of men.

Kuami Eugene later expressed his disappointment in such concocted narration naming those who propagate such falsehood as "shallow-minded people". This his father's day post, therefore, comes to prove that he knows his real dad.

Kuami Eugene's father's day post to celebrate his biological father
Kuami Eugene's father's day post to celebrate his biological father Kuami Eugene's father's day post to celebrate his biological father Pulse Ghana

