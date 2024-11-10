Kumawood actor Salinko remarries two years after divorce in star-studded ceremony

The star-studded wedding was attended by notable figures from the entertainment industry, including Don Little, who served as the best man.

The actor, whose previous marriage to Beatrice Owusu ended two years ago, has now found love again. The white wedding ceremony between Salinko and Lydia Arthur took place at the Ascension Methodist Church in Haatso, Accra.

In a video captured by Zionfelix.net, Lydia’s father escorted her down the aisle in an elegant all-white wedding dress with a cathedral veil. Salinko, on the other hand, wore a white suit paired with black trousers.

Another video shared by actor Don Little showed the groomsmen bringing items to the venue. Among the notable faces present were actor Big Akwes and broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah from Peace FM.

The white wedding ceremony followed a beautiful traditional marriage held on November 8, 2024.

The wedding videos have delighted social media users, with many admirers congratulating the actor. iamsandybintuu commented: "Congratulations 🎈🎊🎉🍾 to Salinko." Another user, iamsandybintuu, added: "So lovely 🥰 and beautiful 😍 awww 🥰." kobby_6996 expressed excitement with: "Bossu aka wo 😍😂."

I struggled mentally, Salinko speaks on divorce

Following the split, the actor said he struggled mentally which nearly affected his business.

“I almost run mad, it affected my focus at work so much that I lose myself when on my daily work activities,”