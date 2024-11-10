ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kumawood actor Salinko remarries two years after divorce in star-studded ceremony

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Abraham Kofi Davis, popularly known as Salinko, has remarried his sweetheart, two years after his divorce.

Salinko
Salinko

In a video shared on social media, Salinko and his new wife can be seen walking down the aisle, surrounded by friends and family.

Recommended articles

The star-studded wedding was attended by notable figures from the entertainment industry, including Don Little, who served as the best man.

Salinko
Salinko ece-auto-gen

The actor, whose previous marriage to Beatrice Owusu ended two years ago, has now found love again. The white wedding ceremony between Salinko and Lydia Arthur took place at the Ascension Methodist Church in Haatso, Accra.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video captured by Zionfelix.net, Lydia’s father escorted her down the aisle in an elegant all-white wedding dress with a cathedral veil. Salinko, on the other hand, wore a white suit paired with black trousers.

Another video shared by actor Don Little showed the groomsmen bringing items to the venue. Among the notable faces present were actor Big Akwes and broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah from Peace FM.

The white wedding ceremony followed a beautiful traditional marriage held on November 8, 2024.

The wedding videos have delighted social media users, with many admirers congratulating the actor. iamsandybintuu commented: "Congratulations 🎈🎊🎉🍾 to Salinko." Another user, iamsandybintuu, added: "So lovely 🥰 and beautiful 😍 awww 🥰." kobby_6996 expressed excitement with: "Bossu aka wo 😍😂."

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the split, the actor said he struggled mentally which nearly affected his business.

“I almost run mad, it affected my focus at work so much that I lose myself when on my daily work activities,”

I sought restoration by listening to motivational messages and praying which helped me overcome this challenge.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Martha Ankomah

I wish I was married with three kids, but I will wait on God – Martha Ankomah

Osei Kwame Despite

6 luxurious and expensive cars owned by Osei Kwame Despite

Twene Jonas

Twene Jonas nearly arrested as US police confront him for 'screaming' on the streets

Top 7 Most Fashionable Male Artists in Ghana

Top 7 most fashionable male artists in Ghana