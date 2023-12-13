I’m not the father of our kid- Salinko reveals ex-girlfriend lied to him

Initially excited about the prospect of fatherhood after losing their first pregnancy, Salinko narrated how he provided unwavering support throughout his ex-lover's pregnancy. He went to the extent of accommodating her in his luxurious mansion in Kumasi while he continued working in Accra.

ece-auto-gen

However, just four months after the child was born, Salinko became suspicious of his lover's actions, leading to controversies regarding the paternity of the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trouble escalated when he received a distressing call while working in Accra, informing him that a man had accused him of snatching his lover and child at his house in Kumasi.

Shocked by the revelation, Salinko instructed his girlfriend to leave his house while he returned to Accra to address the situation. To his surprise, the accuser turned out to be a fellow Kumawood actor whom he knew personally.

Pulse Ghana

Confronted with this unexpected revelation, Salinko demanded an explanation from his ex-girlfriend. In the presence of her family, she confessed to double dating. Despite the confession, Salinko decided to continue caring for the child until he could afford a DNA test.

"After I sent her packing, she brought in her father to apologize on her behalf. I told them I am already attached to the child, so I will continue taking care until he grows, and I can afford a DNA. But deep down, we all know I am not the father," Salinko revealed in an interview on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku.

ADVERTISEMENT