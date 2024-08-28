Don Little says Ghanaians owe Funny Face an apology for hypocritical treatment

Don Little’s comments come in the wake of an incident involving Lilwin that tragically led to the death of a child, while Funny Face’s accident resulted in no fatalities.

Don Little Pulse Ghana

Don Little expressed his disappointment with how Funny Face was harshly treated despite the minor nature of his accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He contrasted this with Lilwin’s behaviour, noting that while Funny Face was apologetic, Lilwin appeared to show little remorse, even recording a gratitude song from his hospital bed after surviving the accident.

This, Don Little argued, was insensitive to the deceased’s family.

Funny Face Pulse Ghana

“Ghanaians are being hypocritical,” Don Little remarked, criticising the public’s reaction to the two incidents. He believes that Funny Face is often unfairly targeted due to his social media antics, and in this case, he was unnecessarily manhandled.

Don Little urged Ghanaians to render an apology to Funny Face, acknowledging the disparity in how the two actors were treated and called for fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yaw Dabo’s comments came in response to the recent resolution of Kumawood actor Lilwin’s case, in which he settled with the family of a three-year-old boy he accidentally killed.

Kumawood actor Lilwin involved in car accident at Amakom, Kumasi Pulse Ghana

Lilwin was granted bail of GH₵50,000 and was required to compensate the family. He provided a brand-new car, paid a sum of money, covered the hospital bills of the boy’s father, and promised to support the deceased child’s siblings.

Reacting to this, Yaw Dabo expressed that Ghanaians were too lenient with Lilwin while being overly harsh towards Funny Face.

He argued that Lilwin, who was involved in a tragic accident that resulted in the death of a child, was allowed to walk free, whereas Funny Face faced harsh criticism and online backlash.