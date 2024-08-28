ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don Little says Ghanaians owe Funny Face an apology for hypocritical treatment

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Don Little has called on the public to apologise to fellow comedian Funny Face.

Ghanaian actor Don Little has called on the public to apologise to fellow comedian Funny Face
Ghanaian actor Don Little has called on the public to apologise to fellow comedian Funny Face

Recommended articles

Don Little’s comments come in the wake of an incident involving Lilwin that tragically led to the death of a child, while Funny Face’s accident resulted in no fatalities.

Don Little
Don Little Don Little Pulse Ghana

Don Little expressed his disappointment with how Funny Face was harshly treated despite the minor nature of his accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He contrasted this with Lilwin’s behaviour, noting that while Funny Face was apologetic, Lilwin appeared to show little remorse, even recording a gratitude song from his hospital bed after surviving the accident.

This, Don Little argued, was insensitive to the deceased’s family.

Funny Face
Funny Face Funny Face Pulse Ghana

“Ghanaians are being hypocritical,” Don Little remarked, criticising the public’s reaction to the two incidents. He believes that Funny Face is often unfairly targeted due to his social media antics, and in this case, he was unnecessarily manhandled.

Don Little urged Ghanaians to render an apology to Funny Face, acknowledging the disparity in how the two actors were treated and called for fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yaw Dabo’s comments came in response to the recent resolution of Kumawood actor Lilwin’s case, in which he settled with the family of a three-year-old boy he accidentally killed.

Kumawood actor Lilwin involved in car accident at Amakom, Kumasi
Kumawood actor Lilwin involved in car accident at Amakom, Kumasi Kumawood actor Lilwin involved in car accident at Amakom, Kumasi Pulse Ghana

Lilwin was granted bail of GH₵50,000 and was required to compensate the family. He provided a brand-new car, paid a sum of money, covered the hospital bills of the boy’s father, and promised to support the deceased child’s siblings.

Reacting to this, Yaw Dabo expressed that Ghanaians were too lenient with Lilwin while being overly harsh towards Funny Face.

He argued that Lilwin, who was involved in a tragic accident that resulted in the death of a child, was allowed to walk free, whereas Funny Face faced harsh criticism and online backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Guru NKZ

Guru petitions UG Judicial Board to halt SRC elections after his disqualification

'funeral after-party

Funeral or party? Lavish 'funeral after-party sparks social media reactions

MzGee's latest crave for maternity fashion fuels pregnancy rumours, fans excited

MzGee's latest crave for maternity fashion fuels pregnancy rumours, fans excited

Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni criticises Portia Asare over juju comments