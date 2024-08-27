Lilwin allegedly compensates deceased 3-year-old boy's family with GH₵95k, new car

Lilwin-accident-3 Pulse Ghana

He has replaced Nana Yaw’s father’s Hyundai Santa Fe, which was destroyed in the accident, with a brand new one.

Additionally, LilWin provided the family with GH₵50,000 and another GH₵45,000 to cover funeral and hospital expenses. Since Nana Yaw was the third-born after a set of twins, LilWin has also pledged to support the surviving twins as part of his compensation efforts.

Lilwin Pulse Ghana

Earlier, after the court proceedings on 27 July 2024, LilWin's lawyer, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, stated that they were waiting for the Attorney General’s Office to review the case and provide guidance.

The trial was scheduled for 26 August, but the judge and the deceased’s family were absent from court. LilWin, on the other hand, was present. The proceedings have been adjourned to September.

Mother of 3-year-old boy who died after Lilwin accident speaks, says 'it's painful'

Background

LilWin was arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in Kumasi in connection with a car accident on 3 June that tragically killed a three-year-old boy.