Lilwin allegedly compensates deceased 3-year-old boy's family with GH₵95k, new car

Dorcas Agambila

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, is reported to have initiated efforts to compensate the family of 3-year-old Nana Yaw Ampomah, who tragically lost his life in an accident involving LilWin's vehicle

LilWin, who has been cooperating with the legal processes and trial at the Asokore Mampong District Court, has reportedly fulfilled some of his promises to the family of the deceased, according to a close family source.

He has replaced Nana Yaw’s father’s Hyundai Santa Fe, which was destroyed in the accident, with a brand new one.

Additionally, LilWin provided the family with GH₵50,000 and another GH₵45,000 to cover funeral and hospital expenses. Since Nana Yaw was the third-born after a set of twins, LilWin has also pledged to support the surviving twins as part of his compensation efforts.

Earlier, after the court proceedings on 27 July 2024, LilWin's lawyer, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, stated that they were waiting for the Attorney General’s Office to review the case and provide guidance.

The trial was scheduled for 26 August, but the judge and the deceased’s family were absent from court. LilWin, on the other hand, was present. The proceedings have been adjourned to September.

Background

LilWin was arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in Kumasi in connection with a car accident on 3 June that tragically killed a three-year-old boy.

He was later released on bail for GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

