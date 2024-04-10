ADVERTISEMENT
'I've messed up' - Crying Funny Face begs Ghanaians for second chance (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Funny Face is tearfully sharing his regret over the recent turn of events in his life.

Funny Face breaks down in tears
Funny Face breaks down in tears

The Ghanaian comic actor was involved in an accident around 8 PM on Sunday, 24th March 2023, after he reportedly knocked down about 5 pedestrians while driving his Hyundai Atos car.

According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction.

A new report is saying that no one has died from the Funny Face accident which happened in Kasoa.
A new report is saying that no one has died from the Funny Face accident which happened in Kasoa.

Funny Face was arrested; he appeared at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court on 26th March 2024 and was remanded. However, the actor has finally regained his freedom from police custody as he has been granted bail.

Breaking his silence over his ordeal, Funny Face granted an interview to Angel FM presenter Kofi Adoma Nwanwani. During their conversation, Funny Face emotionally broke as he pleaded with Ghanaians to give him a second chance.

"I am begging Ghanaians to give me one more chance they shouldn't let me go down I will make them proud ... corporate bodies, companies, give me a chance, work with me, I still have the numbers and this is a new me," he said.

Speaking with tears in the video below, he continued " I mess everything up myself, I don't blame anyone for my troubles." According to Funny Face he has sworn to God that he will never go back to his old ways.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

