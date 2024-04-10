'I've messed up' - Crying Funny Face begs Ghanaians for second chance (VIDEO)

According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction.

A new report is saying that no one has died from the Funny Face accident which happened in Kasoa. Pulse Ghana

Funny Face was arrested; he appeared at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court on 26th March 2024 and was remanded. However, the actor has finally regained his freedom from police custody as he has been granted bail.

Breaking his silence over his ordeal, Funny Face granted an interview to Angel FM presenter Kofi Adoma Nwanwani. During their conversation, Funny Face emotionally broke as he pleaded with Ghanaians to give him a second chance.

"I am begging Ghanaians to give me one more chance they shouldn't let me go down I will make them proud ... corporate bodies, companies, give me a chance, work with me, I still have the numbers and this is a new me," he said.