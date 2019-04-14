The boy bears a resemblance to the Diminutive Kumawood actor.

In an angry and frustrated tone, the unknown woman, who gave her name as Akua Adom, claimed when she got pregnant for Dabo, the actor told her not to mention his name at the time because things were not going well with him financially.

According to her, years after delivering, Dabo has refused to come back and take care of the child as promised even though the actor seems to be doing well now.

She says Dabo has now made enough money because he is featured in movies and that he must take up his responsibilities.

"This is Akua Adom speaking. Yaw Dabo wherever you are I am speaking to you. The seed that you sowed has germinated and borne fruit.

"You got pregnant me and asked me not to tell anybody it was you because things were not going.

"I adhered to your request but up until now, you have not made up your mind to look after the boy.

"You are rich and appearing on TV but you will not come and look after the kid. I'm telling you to come and take up your responsibility because I know you are watching," the lady angrily said.

The actor is famously known for his role in the movie "M3gye Wo Girl."