I find Kumkum Bhagya and other telenovelas with Twi voice overs offensive - Hon Osei Owusu

Speaking during the vetting of Deputy Tourism Minister-designate, Mark Okraku-Mantey, Hon Joe Wise stated that he finds it offensive especially when the voiceovers for the shows are in the local Ghanaian language.

“It’s very interesting. I’m not very much of a television person. I hardly watch, apart from the news. But anytime I go home from work, what I see is something that is not familiar to me. It’s not Ghanaian even though they are purporting to show it in Ghanaian languages," he said.

The MP continued that “Kumkum Bhagya and there are some new ones, I find it very offensive so I go straight to stay in my bedroom. I don’t want anything to do with those things. And it is growing".

"What happened to our series like by the fireside, Ghallywood, Kumawood, what happened to them?” he asked.

Mark in his reply stated that there are plans to build a film studio that will help Ghanaina film producers make standardised content that can compete with foreign ones.