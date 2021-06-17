RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I find Kumkum Bhagya and other telenovelas with Twi voice overs offensive - Hon Osei Owusu

Authors:

Selorm Tali

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has expressed worry over the proliferation of foreign television programmes in Ghana.

Hon Joseph Osei Owusu
Hon Joseph Osei Owusu Hon Joseph Osei Owusu Pulse Ghana

The Chairman of the Appointments Committee stated that many TV stations are airing these telenovelas to the detriment of Ghanaian content.

Recommended articles

Speaking during the vetting of Deputy Tourism Minister-designate, Mark Okraku-Mantey, Hon Joe Wise stated that he finds it offensive especially when the voiceovers for the shows are in the local Ghanaian language.

It’s very interesting. I’m not very much of a television person. I hardly watch, apart from the news. But anytime I go home from work, what I see is something that is not familiar to me. It’s not Ghanaian even though they are purporting to show it in Ghanaian languages," he said.

The MP continued that “Kumkum Bhagya and there are some new ones, I find it very offensive so I go straight to stay in my bedroom. I don’t want anything to do with those things. And it is growing".

"What happened to our series like by the fireside, Ghallywood, Kumawood, what happened to them?” he asked.

Mark in his reply stated that there are plans to build a film studio that will help Ghanaina film producers make standardised content that can compete with foreign ones.

We must be ready to compete as a country as well because even if the people of Ghana do not consume via television, they’ll consume via phone because of online activities so we must be ready to shoot films that are exportable, that we can also consume based on our culture.”

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

King Mswati III, Swaziland