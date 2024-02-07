Quit abusive marriages, it's not a sign of love - Kwabena Kwabena to women

He said this during a live studio interview with Accra 100.5 FM on February 7, where he said that ladies should not tolerate any form of physical abuse from their partners, as that is not a sign of love.

Pulse Ghana

"If someone who says he loves you physically abuses you, that is not love. The moment your man lifts his hand to hit you, please leave such a relationship. Even if you are married, if your husband beats you, pack your bags and go back to your father's house," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Afraid to Lose You” hitmaker said that he would also not tolerate any form of abuse meted out to his daughter if she got into a relationship.

Pulse Ghana

"If my daughter is getting married, I will tell her husband one thing: he either takes care of her or leaves her alone. The moment I hear that she is going through abuse, I would personally go and pick her up from her husband's house and bring her home,” he said.

Kwabena Kwabena also condemned men who engage in any form of domestic violence, saying that they “have to bow down their heads in shame.”