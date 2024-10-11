ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwaku Manu fumes over Black Stars' goalless draw against Sudan

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has criticised the Black Stars following their game against Sudan on 10 October 2024.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu

The Ghanaian senior men’s team hosted their Sudanese counterparts in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Recommended articles

The game ended in a goalless draw, leaving the Black Stars third in Group F with only two points after three games, a result that has left many Ghanaians frustrated.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu Pulse Ghana

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to express disappointment in the Black Stars' lacklustre performance against the Sudanese team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comic actor shared that he had backed Sudan due to the way their coach, James Kwesi Appiah, was treated when he led the Ghanaian national team. Kwaku Manu noted that Ghanaians disrespected Kwesi Appiah during his tenure as coach and that the Black Stars have struggled since his departure.

“I have never wanted the Black Stars to lose a game, but I would have been happy if Sudan had scored us because of Kwesi Appiah. We don’t cherish what we have in Ghana. We haven’t played any good football since we sacked Kwesi Appiah,” he stated.

Kwaku Manu advices Funny Face
Kwaku Manu advices Funny Face AFP

The Kumawood actor praised the former Black Stars coach for improving Sudan’s performance, allowing them to play quality football and secure a crucial point away from home.

He also called on Ghanaian leaders to step in and make necessary changes to revitalise the national team and restore it to the top of African football.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu ece-auto-gen

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 0-0 draw by Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Angola currently leads the table with six points, followed by Sudan in second place with four points.

The Black Stars will face Sudan away from home in Libya in the return leg on October 15, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sister Derby and Medikal

Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog

Renovate Nsawam Prisons for yourselves – Bullgod warns Nana Addo and appointees

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

IMG 9158

Osagyefo’s Night 2024!Trigmatic celebrates Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy in music, arts and theatre