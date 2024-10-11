Kwaku Manu fumes over Black Stars' goalless draw against Sudan

The game ended in a goalless draw, leaving the Black Stars third in Group F with only two points after three games, a result that has left many Ghanaians frustrated.

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to express disappointment in the Black Stars' lacklustre performance against the Sudanese team.

The comic actor shared that he had backed Sudan due to the way their coach, James Kwesi Appiah, was treated when he led the Ghanaian national team. Kwaku Manu noted that Ghanaians disrespected Kwesi Appiah during his tenure as coach and that the Black Stars have struggled since his departure.

“I have never wanted the Black Stars to lose a game, but I would have been happy if Sudan had scored us because of Kwesi Appiah. We don’t cherish what we have in Ghana. We haven’t played any good football since we sacked Kwesi Appiah,” he stated.

The Kumawood actor praised the former Black Stars coach for improving Sudan’s performance, allowing them to play quality football and secure a crucial point away from home.

He also called on Ghanaian leaders to step in and make necessary changes to revitalise the national team and restore it to the top of African football.

Sudan hold Black Stars to a goalless stalemate

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 0-0 draw by Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Angola currently leads the table with six points, followed by Sudan in second place with four points.

The Black Stars will face Sudan away from home in Libya in the return leg on October 15, 2025.