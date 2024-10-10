Match Report: Fearless Sudan hold Black Stars to a goaless stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium

The cagey encounter between the Falcons of Jediane and the Black Stars ended goalless at halftime.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game with a lot of aggression, seeking an early goal against Sudan, but the Sudanese defense successfully absorbed the early pressure.

Alexander Djiku came close to scoring when his fantastic header from the center of the box, following a corner kick from Mohammed Kudus, struck the woodwork.

The Black Stars kept up the pressure, with Antoine Semenyo also coming close with a right-footed shot from a difficult angle, assisted by Gideon Mensah. However, Sudanese goalkeeper Mohammed Mustafa made a crucial save to keep Sudan in the game.

In the 36th minute, Sudan fought hard to break the deadlock as Aboubaker Eisa unleashed a right-footed shot, but Lawrence Ati-Zigi produced a superb save to deny Sudan.

The Black Stars dominated possession, holding 61%, created one big chance, and attempted five shots, though none were on target.

Sudan, on the other hand, played conservatively, aiming to catch the Black Stars on the counterattack. They managed three shots, but none were on target, with their goalkeeper making two important saves.

Back from the recess, the Black Stars were again on top, dominating possession and pushing forward to break the game’s deadlock. However, the Sudanese defense matched Ghana’s efforts, holding off all the Black Stars' firepower and keeping the scoreline barren.

In the 73rd minute, Mohamed Eisa nearly punished Ghana when the Sudanese found their way through the defense, but Lawrence Ati-Zigi came to the rescue with a crucial save.

The few chances that fell to Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo were not converted into goals for the hosts. Both teams fought hard to score, but all efforts went unrewarded as both goalkeepers displayed excellent skills, preventing any balls from entering their nets.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Black Stars next game

