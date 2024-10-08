How the Black Stars could line-up against Sudan

Here’s a possible starting line-up put together by Pulse Sports ahead of the crucial double header against Sudan.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, this is how the Black Stars are likely to line up:

Goalkeeper

Although the Black Stars have been conceding in almost every game, Otto Addo has rarely changed his goalkeeper. Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the coach’s line-up.

The St. Gallen shot-stopper is most likely to be in the post for the Black Stars when they take on the Falcons of Jediane.

Defenders

Otto Addo has often deployed two defensive formations: the four-back or the three-back system. In a match like this, Addo is likely to play a four-back system.

Alexander Djiku could partner Mohammed Salisu as the two centre-backs. In Ghana’s last game, the two players started and were good until Djiku was injured.

At right-back, Tariq Lamptey could get the nod, and on the left, Alidu Siedu, who scored his first goal in his last match played against Niger, could start.

Midfielders

The midfield is also likely to have Majid Ashimeru and Elisha Owusu in charge. Owusu could take Thomas Partey’s position, after the Arsenal man pulled out of the game due to medical reasons.

On the right-wing, Fatawu Issahaku could start, and on the left, Jordan Ayew, who is likely to captain the team in the game.

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus is a shoo-in to play behind the striker, as his abilities and capabilities will be needed for the Black Stars when attacking.

Attack

With the pull of strikers like Anthoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, and Michael Baidoo, Otto Addo may face challenges in picking a front three, but Anthoine Semenyo has been consistent in his recent line-up.