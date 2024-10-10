The authority vowed in a press release that the facility's security would apprehend anyone using the match for other interets

“It has come to the attention of the Authority that some individuals intend to use the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and their Sudanese counterparts as a platform to promote an agenda that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) frowns upon,” the press statement reads.

“Any individual or group of persons who openly display any political or pressure group paraphernalia, apparel, or placards at the Accra Sports Stadium will be apprehended by the security apparatus who will be deployed in and around the facility,” the release continues.

“In this regard, football fans are advised to adhere to all the matchday security regulations before, during, and after the game in order to avoid any form of arrest or sanction." Ends

Ghana vs Sudan

The Black Stars will host Sudan at home today., 4:00pm (16:00 GMT) at the Accra Sports Stadium this evening before the return encounter in Libya.