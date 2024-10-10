According to the NSA, intelligence they picked suggests individuals who are protesting against illegal mining, popularly known in Ghana as Galamsey, intended to use the match to do so, of which the Confederation of African Football (CAF) frawns on
The National Sports Authority (NSA) has issued a stern warning to fans who will be attending the Black Stars vs. Sudan game at the Accra Sports Stadium not to protest or face arrest
The authority vowed in a press release that the facility's security would apprehend anyone using the match for other interets
“It has come to the attention of the Authority that some individuals intend to use the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and their Sudanese counterparts as a platform to promote an agenda that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) frowns upon,” the press statement reads.
“Any individual or group of persons who openly display any political or pressure group paraphernalia, apparel, or placards at the Accra Sports Stadium will be apprehended by the security apparatus who will be deployed in and around the facility,” the release continues.
“In this regard, football fans are advised to adhere to all the matchday security regulations before, during, and after the game in order to avoid any form of arrest or sanction." Ends
Ghana vs Sudan
The Black Stars will host Sudan at home today., 4:00pm (16:00 GMT) at the Accra Sports Stadium this evening before the return encounter in Libya.
Ghana have dominated the total number of games played, winning 9 out of the total 13 games with 1 ending in a draw.