Kwame Despite's $100K Tesla Cybertruck sparks Ghanaian luxury car frenzy

This Cybertruck joins an impressive collection of high-end vehicles already owned by the media mogul, including a $3 million Bugatti Chiron showcased in 2022.

Cybertruck Features and Performance

The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck offers powerful specifications, starting at $81,895, with its high-end models reaching around $101,985.

The vehicle boasts a 600-horsepower, dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system, delivering a range of approximately 340 miles and a top speed of 112 mph.

Additionally, the Cybertruck includes a unique adjustable air suspension with up to 17 inches of ground clearance, enhancing its off-road capabilities and ease of handling in urban areas.

The vehicle’s advanced features include Tesla’s signature Full Self-Driving capability, off-road light bar, 20-inch Cyber wheels with 35-inch tires, and an onboard 123-kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a 250 kW DC fast-charging rate.

Kwame Despite’s $3million Bugatti Chiron:

One of the most recent toys that Kwame Despite released was a Bugatti Chiron.

The vehicle, estimated at $3 million, was first shown in public around February 2022, when Despite was celebrating his birthday.

The car has since been seen in a number of places, plus other luxurious vehicles of his that were mostly showcased during his son’s wedding 2020.