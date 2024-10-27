Kwame Despite's $100K Tesla Cybertruck sparks Ghanaian luxury car frenzy

The luxury truck has drawn praise and curiosity alike, with fans discussing Despite’s well-known taste for exclusive cars.
Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite recently purchased the highly anticipated 2024 Tesla Cybertruck, stirring up significant social media attention with videos of the vehicle circulating widely.
This Cybertruck joins an impressive collection of high-end vehicles already owned by the media mogul, including a $3 million Bugatti Chiron showcased in 2022.
Cybertruck Features and Performance
The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck offers powerful specifications, starting at $81,895, with its high-end models reaching around $101,985.
The vehicle boasts a 600-horsepower, dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system, delivering a range of approximately 340 miles and a top speed of 112 mph.
Additionally, the Cybertruck includes a unique adjustable air suspension with up to 17 inches of ground clearance, enhancing its off-road capabilities and ease of handling in urban areas.
The vehicle’s advanced features include Tesla’s signature Full Self-Driving capability, off-road light bar, 20-inch Cyber wheels with 35-inch tires, and an onboard 123-kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a 250 kW DC fast-charging rate.
Kwame Despite’s $3million Bugatti Chiron:
One of the most recent toys that Kwame Despite released was a Bugatti Chiron.
The vehicle, estimated at $3 million, was first shown in public around February 2022, when Despite was celebrating his birthday.
The car has since been seen in a number of places, plus other luxurious vehicles of his that were mostly showcased during his son’s wedding 2020.