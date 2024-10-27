ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwame Despite's $100K Tesla Cybertruck sparks Ghanaian luxury car frenzy

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite recently purchased the highly anticipated 2024 Tesla Cybertruck, stirring up significant social media attention with videos of the vehicle circulating widely.

Kwame Despite
Kwame Despite

The luxury truck has drawn praise and curiosity alike, with fans discussing Despite’s well-known taste for exclusive cars.

Recommended articles

This Cybertruck joins an impressive collection of high-end vehicles already owned by the media mogul, including a $3 million Bugatti Chiron showcased in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck offers powerful specifications, starting at $81,895, with its high-end models reaching around $101,985.

The vehicle boasts a 600-horsepower, dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system, delivering a range of approximately 340 miles and a top speed of 112 mph.

Additionally, the Cybertruck includes a unique adjustable air suspension with up to 17 inches of ground clearance, enhancing its off-road capabilities and ease of handling in urban areas.

The vehicle’s advanced features include Tesla’s signature Full Self-Driving capability, off-road light bar, 20-inch Cyber wheels with 35-inch tires, and an onboard 123-kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a 250 kW DC fast-charging rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most recent toys that Kwame Despite released was a Bugatti Chiron.

The vehicle, estimated at $3 million, was first shown in public around February 2022, when Despite was celebrating his birthday.

The car has since been seen in a number of places, plus other luxurious vehicles of his that were mostly showcased during his son’s wedding 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rev Obofour with wife in church

Rev. Obofour goes on his knees to plead with Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu

Very Dark Man recently calls celebrities 'disgusting' for donating money to Bobrisky [TLIG media]

'No evidence': FG panel clears Bobrisky of alleged evasion of justice

Scanty , Enil Art ,Chef Abbys and other fist time winners at the PIA 2024

Scanty , Enil Art ,Chef Abbys and other fist-time winners at the PIA 2024

Nadia Buari

East Legon accident: Nadia Buari prays for families despite 'pain too deep to forgive'