10 most popular rich Ghanaians and what they do

From business moguls to philanthropists, here are 10 of the most popular Ghanaians, the fields they excel in, and instances where they’ve displayed their wealth.

1. Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam

Businessman and Philanthropist

Pulse Ghana

Nick Danso Abbeam, the CEO of Abbeam Group of Companies, is well known for his vast investments in real estate, education, and health. He has often showcased his wealth by hosting lavish events and revealing his impressive collection of luxury cars.

Nick Abbeam also discussed how relocating to Spain expanded his business outlook. After spending over a decade in Spain, he returned to Ghana to set up his enterprises, including Nick and Slogan, the first company to import Ford tyres, kitchen cabinets, and building materials.

Nick Abbeam is the CEO of the Nick Group of Companies, which encompasses Ghana Link, the Royal Nick Hotels chain, the Royal Light chain, Nick TC Scan (Ghana and Sierra Leone), Alic Inspection Company, Export Gold Ethanol Inspection Company, Global Export Company of Guinea Bissau, Misyl Energy BDC, Nick Petroleum, and several other businesses. is a testament to his wealth and influence in the real estate sector.

2. Dr. Sam E. Jonah

Business Magnate and Entrepreneur

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Sam E. Jonah, one of Ghana’s most successful businessmen, often keeps a low profile but has demonstrated his wealth through his vast international business dealings.

His private mansion in the upscale neighbourhood of East Legon and his involvement in high-level mining deals have showcased his financial power. The 74-year-old millionaire is the Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A Fante Royal by heritage, Jonah was born in Obuasi and attended Adisadel College for his secondary education. He earned an Associateship in Mining Engineering from the Camborne School of Mines and later completed an MSc in Mine Management at Imperial College of Science and Technology. Jonah joined Ashanti Goldfields Corporation in 1979, working in various roles, including underground operations.

At 36, he became the Chief Executive Officer, leading the transformation of Ashanti Goldfields into a multinational mining company. Under his leadership, gold production grew from 240,000 ounces per year to over 1.6 million ounces within a decade, and he also oversaw the company's listing as the first African operating company on the New York Stock Exchange.

3. Ibrahim Mahama

Businessman and Industrialist

Pulse Ghana

Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers & Planners, has been very open about his wealth. He frequently displays his luxury lifestyle by driving expensive cars, including and private jet.

Mahama's sprawling mansion in Accra, luxury cars, and motorbikes exemplify his immense wealth. He also gained attention when he purchased Seabreacher, a two-seat semi-submersible personal watercraft "submarine" with a dolphin shape and the ability to imitate a dolphin's movement.

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher in Ada that reportedly costs over GH900,000 (WATCH) Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian millionaire, who recently donated 20 police cars, 3 generators to the Liberia Airport Authority, was captured cruising in the expensive watercraft which is said to cost between $80,000 and $100,000.

4. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

Business Mogul

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, the owner of the Despite Group of Companies, is renowned for his luxurious lifestyle. He has often flaunted his wealth by showcasing his impressive fleet of luxury cars, including Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, and Bentleys.

His birthday celebrations frequently feature convoys of high-end vehicles, and he owns several mansions, including one of the most expensive houses in Accra’s East Legon. His stake in media (UTV, Peace FM, Neat FM, among others) banking, and manufacturing further highlights his financial success.

5. Dr. Ofori Sarpong

Businessman

Dr Ofori Sarpong Pulse Ghana

Dr. Ofori Sarpong, a close business partner of Osei Kwame Despite, is no stranger to displaying his wealth. He co-hosted his daughter's lavish wedding with Despite, which made headlines for its opulence.

His fleet of luxury cars, including a Bentley and a Range Rover, was on display at the wedding. Dr. Sarpong also owns a series of estates and mansions across the country, demonstrating his immense wealth.

6. Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Politician and Businessman

Pulse Ghana

Kennedy Agyapong is well known for his outspoken nature and extravagant displays of wealth. He has shown off his multiple properties, including his luxurious U.S. mansion and several Ghana estates.

His fleet of expensive cars is frequently flaunted on social media. Agyapong’s financial prowess was also evident when he revealed the extent of his business empire during an interview, showcasing multiple contracts and deals in real estate, media, and transportation.

7. Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)

Real Estate Developer and Philanthropist

Pulse Ghana

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, is one of the most striking figures in Ghana. He frequently posts on social media about his lavish lifestyle, including his collection of luxury cars and mansions.

His iconic Number 1 hotel and Kwarleyz, located in prime areas of Accra Osu Oxford Street and Cantonments, are often featured in social media posts. His Wonda World Estates properties, including Petronia City, symbolise his immense wealth.

8. Ernest Bediako Sampong

Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur

Ernest Bediako Sampong, the CEO of Ernest Chemist Limited, is a more reserved figure but has displayed his success through his extensive real estate holdings and investments in the pharmaceutical sector. His grand Kwahu mansion and business expansions into multiple countries showcase his financial success.

9. Rev. Dr. Gifty Lamptey

CEO of Sidalco Group of Companies

Rev Gifty Lamptey at her son’s wedding Pulse Ghana

Rev. Dr. Gifty Lamptey, one of Ghana’s wealthiest women, is known for her philanthropic efforts and luxurious lifestyle. She owns high-end properties in Accra, including mansions and business complexes.

Her charitable endeavours, often involving large donations and sponsorships, further highlight her financial power. She has also been seen in high-end designer outfits and luxury vehicles during public events.

10. Daniel McKorley (McDan)

Entrepreneur and CEO of McDan Group of Companies

Pulse Ghana

Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, frequently showcases his wealth by displaying his business empire and luxurious assets. One of his most notable possessions is his private jet, which he uses for commercial business and leisure.

McKorley’s sprawling estate and his high-end cars, including a collection of SUVs and luxury sedans, symbolise his wealth. His McDan Aviation company, which offers private jet services, highlights his financial success and entrepreneurial spirit.